Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.40-$5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.80 billion-$6.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.97 billion. Agilent Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.40-5.43 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of A opened at $120.85 on Friday. Agilent Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $113.28 and a fifty-two week high of $160.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $148.12.

Insider Activity

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $856,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,329 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $620,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,368 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,114,000 after purchasing an additional 386,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $393,291,000.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

