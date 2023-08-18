Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 302.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BeiGene by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BeiGene in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BeiGene by 295.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $171,061.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $84,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,698,127 shares of company stock worth $556,876,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $192.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.99. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $124.46 and a 12-month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $595.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.07 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 95.67% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($5.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. 3M reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BeiGene from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of BeiGene in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BeiGene presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.57.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; Tislelizumab to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Featured Stories

