Tredje AP fonden Increases Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth $42,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $632,731.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,804,043. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barry Hytinen sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,477.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 155,222 shares of company stock worth $8,827,350. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $58.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.00%.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Stories

