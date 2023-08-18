Insider Buying: SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) CEO Purchases 5,200 Shares of Stock

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG – Get Free Report) CEO Kevin Brian Cox purchased 5,200 shares of SurgePays stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.72 per share, with a total value of $24,544.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,507,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,277,259.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SurgePays Stock Up 11.5 %

SURG opened at $5.44 on Friday. SurgePays, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $77.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SurgePays from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SurgePays

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SURG. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in SurgePays in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SurgePays in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SurgePays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

About SurgePays

SurgePays, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial technology and telecom company that engages in the provision of services to the underbanked and underserved communities in the United States. The company offers mobile broadband, voice, and SMS text messaging to both subsidized and direct retail prepaid customers as well as to low-income consumers.

