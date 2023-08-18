Joseph Edwin Ferguson Buys 3,247 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Up 4.1 %
Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.
Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- Did Tapestry Just Become A Dip Buying Opportunity?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- The Next Meme Stock: 6 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.