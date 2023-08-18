Joseph Edwin Ferguson Buys 3,247 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) Stock

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Edwin Ferguson purchased 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $25,001.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,502.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $19.93.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.46). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $194.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,326 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 202,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Motorcar Parts of America in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

