Donald P. Hileman Sells 1,500 Shares of Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Stock

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $31,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,190.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Premier Financial Stock Down 1.4 %

PFC opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. Premier Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $30.80. The company has a market capitalization of $703.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. Premier Financial had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Premier Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

View Our Latest Research Report on PFC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFC. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 135,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Premier Financial by 30.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.