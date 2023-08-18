Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $7.14 Million in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Enovis at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 59,200.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1,496.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENOV. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enovis Price Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $54.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis Co. has a 12 month low of $43.88 and a 12 month high of $66.71.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Enovis Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

