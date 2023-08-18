Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $7.06 Million Investment in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 287,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,055,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 291,836 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after purchasing an additional 138,952 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 813,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,804,000 after purchasing an additional 163,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of IIIV stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.15. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

i3 Verticals Profile



i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

