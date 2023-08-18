Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $6,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.01 and a 12-month high of $78.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

