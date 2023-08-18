Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 321.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,717 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Medpace worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock valued at $21,903,170 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Performance

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $253.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.30 and a 52-week high of $269.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.27.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

