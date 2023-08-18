Erin Goodsell Sells 3,000 Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) insider Erin Goodsell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $32,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,963,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Weave Communications Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Weave Communications stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on WEAV shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Weave Communications from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Loop Capital raised Weave Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Weave Communications from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Weave Communications from $5.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Weave Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Weave Communications by 90.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Weave Communications by 443.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Weave Communications by 245.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.