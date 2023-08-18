Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $6.97 Million Investment in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 203,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.04% of SP Plus as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SP. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 26,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 6,061 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $424,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $3,457,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SP Plus by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SP shares. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $791.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.68. SP Plus Co. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

