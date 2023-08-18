Insider Buying: Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) CFO Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Coughenour purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.79 per share, with a total value of $30,895.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,543 shares in the company, valued at $404,291.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Coughenour also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Peter Coughenour bought 500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $32,125.00.

Agree Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADC opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.36.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 165.91%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1,044.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,908 properties, located in all 48 continental states and containing approximately 40.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

