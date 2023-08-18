Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.30 Million Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Cactus during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Cactus by 59.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cactus during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cactus by 73.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Cactus from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cactus from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Cactus from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.29.

Cactus Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE WHD opened at $50.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.04. Cactus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $58.30.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $305.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.99 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 21.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cactus

In other news, CAO Donna L. Anderson sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $99,911.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,834.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

