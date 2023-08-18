Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 854,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 35,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $93,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Crystalline Management Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Crystalline Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,966.7% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 280,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,559,000 after acquiring an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth about $16,623,000. Finally, Kellner Capital LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 51,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HZNP stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1 year low of $57.84 and a 1 year high of $113.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HZNP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

