Great Lakes Advisors LLC Raises Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 216.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,929 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 62,893 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in TJX Companies by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after purchasing an additional 932,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $88.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 63.77%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

