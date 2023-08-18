Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $7.65 Million Position in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bowlero Corp. (NYSE:BOWL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 451,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,649,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Bowlero at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Bowlero by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bowlero by 122.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Bowlero during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of BOWL opened at $10.71 on Friday. Bowlero Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.60, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Bowlero ( NYSE:BOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). Bowlero had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 1,325.87%. The company had revenue of $315.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bowlero Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BOWL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bowlero from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bowlero to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bowlero presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

