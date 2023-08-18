Sepio Capital LP Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP opened at $178.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.35. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $245.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley cut PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

