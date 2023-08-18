iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $7,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. TAGStone Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 7,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $104.66 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $89.62 and a 52 week high of $116.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

