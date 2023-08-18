Sepio Capital LP Makes New $223,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

AGG opened at $95.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $102.93.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.