Swiss National Bank Sells 19,700 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 612,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $98,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. United Bank boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE ABC opened at $180.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $194.79.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABC. Mizuho raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.36.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,031,631.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $1,873,441.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,031,631.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,655,881 shares of company stock valued at $310,997,955. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

