Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $7.38 Million Investment in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 90,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,381,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Timken by 8.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 909,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,360,000 after acquiring an additional 70,460 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Timken in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Timken by 436.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Timken by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock opened at $75.61 on Friday. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $58.35 and a 12-month high of $95.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.31.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.87%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timken in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.22.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,305,773. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 31,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $2,556,555.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,669,544.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $2,476,993.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $29,305,773. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Timken Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

