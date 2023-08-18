Sepio Capital LP Invests $83,000 in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 713,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,880,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 369,564 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rithm Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rithm Capital by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rithm Capital Stock Performance

RITM stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.82. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84.

Rithm Capital Dividend Announcement

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.65 million. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.43%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 76.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RITM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Rithm Capital from $10.00 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.07.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans.

