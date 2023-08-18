Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New $7.16 Million Investment in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,813 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.68% of Dine Brands Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth $261,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 299.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,519,000 after acquiring an additional 548,775 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 141,039 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 22,096 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

DIN opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $845.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.83. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $208.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.60 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $78.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Further Reading

