Sepio Capital LP Invests $289,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Sepio Capital LP bought a new position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in RB Global by 380.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in RB Global during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RB Global by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on RBA. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on RB Global from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of RB Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of RB Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.25.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA opened at $56.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. RB Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.72 and a 12 month high of $71.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.30 per share, for a total transaction of $112,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,547,519.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael D. Sieger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.08 per share, for a total transaction of $58,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $176,330.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.30 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,547,519.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,411 shares of company stock worth $194,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

