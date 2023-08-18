4,274 Shares in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Purchased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 522.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 35,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 434,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,661,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 86,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 68,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $77.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $82.71.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $968.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.64 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $88.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

In other TransUnion news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 951 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $67,055.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,464,904.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,535 shares of company stock worth $2,725,935. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

