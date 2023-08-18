MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.78, for a total transaction of $209,898.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,548.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.32, for a total value of $5,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,367,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock valued at $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $351.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.15 and a 52-week high of $439.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $365.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.09.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

