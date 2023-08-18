Swiss National Bank Sells 33,000 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 33,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Ingersoll Rand worth $93,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,608,000 after purchasing an additional 143,977 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.36.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE:IR opened at $66.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.01. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 10.89%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Kathleen M. Keene sold 4,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

