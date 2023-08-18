Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $7.36 Million Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Diodes worth $7,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Diodes by 130.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Diodes during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Diodes by 15.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,524 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes by 11.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 10.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes Stock Performance

Shares of DIOD opened at $80.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.43. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $61.51 and a twelve month high of $97.45.

Insider Transactions at Diodes

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.12 million. Diodes had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,800,191.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,498,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Menard sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $60,713.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,800,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,384 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Diodes

About Diodes

(Free Report)

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.