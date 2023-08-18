Sepio Capital LP Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 5,437.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,838 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $44,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 207,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 25,485 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 84.8% during the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at $46,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.17. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.54 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Columbia Banking System’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 63.72%.

In related news, Director Craig D. Eerkes acquired 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.81. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,022 shares in the company, valued at $609,752.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.50 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.17.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

