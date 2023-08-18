Sepio Capital LP Buys 520 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,053,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 12.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,307,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,044,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,951,000 after purchasing an additional 987,473 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Unity Software by 15.2% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,399,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,391,000 after purchasing an additional 975,221 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,766,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $33.84 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.22 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
