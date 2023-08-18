1,599 Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,599 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,917 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $131.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.54 and a one year high of $135.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day moving average of $126.83.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The company had revenue of $588.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

