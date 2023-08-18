Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,253,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of CBRE Group worth $91,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.14.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.22. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.31 and a 12 month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $274,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,690,038.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,414,472 shares of company stock valued at $275,878,073. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

