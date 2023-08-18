Sepio Capital LP Sells 83 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 366.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,845,286 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,017,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,627 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,807,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,982,000 after purchasing an additional 782,517 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,792,761 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,629,000 after purchasing an additional 119,227 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $220.31 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.76 and a 12-month high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $59.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.58 and its 200-day moving average is $214.76.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,273,347.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.23, for a total value of $2,026,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,273,347.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock worth $17,745,716. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

