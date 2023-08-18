Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Equifax worth $98,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 15,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.54, for a total transaction of $3,150,457.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,680 shares of company stock worth $6,514,025. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $190.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.77. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.98 and a fifty-two week high of $240.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EFX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.63.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Articles

