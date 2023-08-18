Swiss National Bank Cuts Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,879,243 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 45,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $95,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE AEM opened at $46.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $36.69 and a 1 year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AEM. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.