Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,780,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $100,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

CVE stock opened at $19.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.57.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.106 dividend. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

