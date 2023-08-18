Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $101,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 141.3% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 1.2 %

WST stock opened at $392.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.74. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $408.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,307 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,461.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bernard Birkett sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.39, for a total value of $8,272,290.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,122.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $350.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WST

About West Pharmaceutical Services

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.