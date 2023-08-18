Swiss National Bank Sells 11,600 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 557,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $102,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,477,000 after acquiring an additional 548,700 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,188,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,210 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,387,000 after acquiring an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,911,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,999,000 after acquiring an additional 20,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $187.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average of $183.36. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.02 and a fifty-two week high of $226.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. Equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Get Our Latest Report on VEEV

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.