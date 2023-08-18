Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.40% of Tractor Supply worth $103,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 182,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,818,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 153,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,088,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,764,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $219.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $181.40 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

