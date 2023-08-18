Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PDD were worth $103,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in PDD by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Shares of PDD opened at $79.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.93 and its 200 day moving average is $77.66. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $106.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

