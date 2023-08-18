Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Edison International worth $106,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Edison International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Edison International by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 3,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.80. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.738 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.95%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

