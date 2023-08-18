Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,005.56 in Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson acquired 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.39 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.
Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.
Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.
