Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP) Major Shareholder Acquires $56,005.56 in Stock

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Glen R. Anderson acquired 23,934 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $56,005.56. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,190,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,785,536. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaptus Therapeutics Stock Up 10.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INDP opened at $2.39 on Friday. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.93.

Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.19. Sell-side analysts predict that Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Indaptus Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Investment House LLC increased its stake in shares of Indaptus Therapeutics by 13.2% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 108,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,653 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Indaptus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Indaptus Therapeutics by 18.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 38,216 shares during the period. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Indaptus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday.

Indaptus Therapeutics Company Profile

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, as well as chronic hepatitis B virus and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial.

