Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Free Report) by 214.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,628,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,203,008 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 3.31% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions worth $60,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NEX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.75 to $11.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Trading Down 0.1 %

NEX opened at $10.92 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $945.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 329,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,852. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,403,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,221,593.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 481,491 shares of company stock worth $5,610,901 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates in two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

