Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,207 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after acquiring an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2,389.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,400,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902,638 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,979 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,020,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,152,000 after purchasing an additional 121,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. BNP Paribas began coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.69.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.07, for a total transaction of $401,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,803,295.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,156 shares of company stock worth $32,964,968. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.