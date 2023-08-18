Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $371,000 in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13,561.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $74.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.58. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $78.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

