Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Credicorp by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Credicorp by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAP opened at $138.97 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BAP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

