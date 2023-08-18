Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 810.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ JEPQ opened at $46.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.3659 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

