Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $398,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 129.0% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 264,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $23,136,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,962 shares in the company, valued at $17,286,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock valued at $113,052,232 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

APH opened at $85.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $65.21 and a 12-month high of $90.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.14.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Amphenol

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.