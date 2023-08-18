Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Certara were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 83.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Certara by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Certara by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Certara by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

CERT opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.26, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Certara ( NASDAQ:CERT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Certara had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. Analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 19,104 shares of Certara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total value of $411,691.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,461.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Certara from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Certara from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Certara from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Certara from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

